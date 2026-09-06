Madhya Pradesh, September 6, 2026, Weather Update: Monsoon Showers Drench Several Districts In State

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Rain continued to lash Bhopal for the second consecutive day on Saturday, with the city recording 65.2 mm of rainfall. Despite sustained showers and the opening of Bhadbhada Dam gates after the Upper Lake reached its Full Tank Level (FTL), Bhopal continues to face a seasonal rainfall deficit.

Against the normal seasonal rainfall of 1,050 mm, the state capital has so far received 947.4 mm, leaving a deficit of over 100 mm.

Meanwhile, rain returned to Indore after a nine-day gap, providing much-needed relief from the prolonged dry spell and humid conditions.

Indore recorded around 0.7 inch, or nearly 18 mm, of rainfall between Friday night and Saturday morning, with intermittent showers continuing in several areas.

The rain began after the weather remained largely clear during the day. Clouds gathered late in the evening, followed by spells of rain that continued into the morning.

The Meteorological Department has forecast good rainfall activity over the next couple of days, raising hopes of an improvement in Indore's seasonal rainfall figures.

Elsewhere in Madhya Pradesh, widespread rain continued during the last 24 hours. Rainfall was recorded at most places in Bhopal, Narmadapuram, Ujjain, Gwalior and Chambal divisions; at many places in Indore, Jabalpur and Sagar divisions; and at isolated places in Rewa and Shahdol divisions.

Several areas recorded heavy to very heavy rainfall. Bairad received 152 mm, followed by Pohri at 145 mm and Shivpuri at 135 mm. Kailaras recorded 122 mm, Sabalgarh 117 mm, Sheopur 110 mm and Karhal 100 mm.

The widespread rainfall activity is being driven by a well-marked low-pressure area over northwest Madhya Pradesh and adjoining southwest Uttar Pradesh.

The system, coupled with an active monsoon trough, has triggered heavy to very heavy rainfall across parts of Central India.