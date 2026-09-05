Madhya Pradesh September 5, 2026, Weather Update: 24 Hours On, Rains Continue To Drench Capital Bhopal; Monsoon System Moves To Northern Districts, Alert In Ujjain, Gwalior

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Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): After drenching the eastern districts, the monsoon system is now active over the northern parts of Madhya Pradesh. Following this, an alert for heavy rainfall has been issued in the districts of the Gwalior, Chambal, Sagar and Ujjain divisions for the next two days.

Due to continuous rainfall, the seasonal rainfall figure in the eastern region — including Jabalpur, Rewa, Sagar and Shahdol — has increased by 3% for the first time this season.

Bhopal Weather

Incessant rains lashed Bhopal on Krishna Janmashtami. Downpour started on Thursday night and continued till Saturday wee hours. After a brief break of 3 to 4 hours, rains resumed in the capital around 11am.

Upper Lake full!

Capital's Upper Lake also reached its full tank level on amid heavy rains in the city. Following which gates of Bhadbhada Dam were opened.

Rain alerts issued

Warnings of 'Very Heavy Rain' and 'Heavy Rain' have been issued for 19 districts on Saturday. An orange alert for very heavy rain has been issued in Sheopur and Shivpuri. Heavy rainfall is also expected in Gwalior, Morena, Bhind, Datia, Niwari, Tikamgarh, Chhatarpur, Panna, Satna, Sagar, Guna, Ashoknagar, Vidisha, Rajgarh, Shajapur, Agar-Malwa and Mandsaur.

Meanwhile, moderate to heavy rainfall is expected in the state capital Bhopal, Raisen, Sehore, Jabalpur, Katni, Betul, Harda, Chhindwara, Indore, Ujjain, Dhar, Barwani, Alirajpur, Burhanpur, Khandwa, Khargone, Jhabua, Neemuch, Mandsaur, Dewas, Ratlam, Narmadapuram, Narsinghpur, Balaghat, Mandla, Dindori and Pandhurna.

In view of heavy rains and flood-like conditions, school holidays have been declared in Sheopur, Shivpuri, Guna, Morena, Bhind and Gwalior on September 5. Students from Nursery to Class 8 and, in some districts, from Nursery to Class 12 have been given leave. Anganwadi centres will also remain closed in several districts. The administration has taken the decision considering the safety of students.

Schools Shut

All schools and Anganwadi centres have been closed in Morena, Guna and Shivpuri. Similarly, schools from Nursery to Class 8 have been shut in Gwalior and Bhind amid heavy rainfall.

Indore Weather

According to weather experts, the weather system will remain active on September 6 as well. However, Indore is likely to remain largely unaffected, with only moderate rainfall expected.

According to the IMD (Meteorological Centre), the region has received 30 inches of rainfall so far, which is 2 inches less than the normal rainfall of 32 inches recorded during this period.

Western districts such as Khandwa, Mandsaur, Agar-Malwa, Alirajpur, Ashoknagar, Betul, Dewas, Dhar, Harda, Indore, Jhabua, Neemuch, Barwani, Morena, Narmadapuram, Raisen, Ratlam, Sehore, Shajapur, Ujjain and Vidisha have received 5% to 54% less rainfall than the average.

Above Average Rainfall

According to the IMD, Anuppur, Chhatarpur, Dindori, Maihar, Mandla, Mauganj, Niwari, Panna, Satna, Shahdol, Sidhi, Singrauli, Tikamgarh, Umaria, Bhind, Bhopal, Burhanpur, Datia, Guna, Gwalior, Khargone, Rajgarh, Sheopur and Shivpuri have recorded above-average rainfall.