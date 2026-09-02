Madhya Pradesh September 2, 2026 Weather Update: Heavy Rain Likely In Western Parts; Showers To Continue In First Week Of Sept

Madhya Pradesh September 2, 2026 Weather Update: Mixed Monsoon Weather, Thunderstorms Likely In MP |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The state is likely to witness another day of mixed monsoon weather on Wednesday, with cloudy skies, spells of rain and thunderstorms forecast.

The weather comes after an unusually warm August and amid concerns over uneven rainfall, particularly in western Madhya Pradesh.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued warnings for rain, thunderstorms and lightning in parts of Madhya Pradesh on Wednesday, with heavy rainfall and thunderstorm activity flagged in the western parts of the state.

Indore is expected to remain partly cloudy on Wednesday, with the possibility of rain or thunderstorms.

The maximum temperature is likely to hover around 28°C, while the minimum is expected to remain around 23°C, according to the IMD city forecast.

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Bhopal is also likely to witness a partly cloudy sky with the possibility of rain or thunderstorms. The IMD has forecast a maximum temperature of around 28°C and a minimum of 23°C.

The city received no rainfall during the 24-hour period covered by the latest IMD observations, while morning relative humidity stood at 87%.

Indore's bigger concern, however, remains the monsoon deficit. The city has so far received only 18.3 inches of rainfall against the expected 29.4 inches, leaving a deficit of around 11.1 inches.

Longer gaps between rainy spells have also meant greater exposure to sunshine, adding to the warm and humid conditions.

The outlook for September remains a concern, with weak monsoon activity expected to persist in and around Indore. Rain activity may strengthen on Thursday and Friday, when the city is forecast to witness generally cloudy skies with moderate rainfall.

The latest IMD forecast covering Sep 01-05 also indicates continuing rainfall and thunderstorm activity across Madhya Pradesh during the first few days of the month.

The changing conditions come after August 2026 emerged as India's hottest August since 1901. The country's mean temperature stood at 28.01°C, compared with the normal of 27.34°C.

The average minimum temperature also reached a record 24.36°C, against the normal of 23.68°C.