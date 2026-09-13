Madhya Pradesh September 13, 2026, Weather Update: Heavy Rain Alert In Over Dozen Districts; Dhar-Barwani Brace For More | Representational Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The monsoon is expected to remain active in western Madhya Pradesh, especially in the Indore and Ujjain divisions. Heavy rain was reported in several districts, including Indore, Dhar, Barwani, Ratlam and Bhopal, on Saturday.

The water level of the Mandakini River also increased in Chitrakoot, Satna. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), 18 districts of Madhya Pradesh are likely to receive heavy or very heavy rain on Sunday.

Dhar and Barwani may receive very heavy rain in the next 24 hours. Heavy rain has also been forecast in Indore, Ujjain, Khargone, Burhanpur, Khandwa, Dewas, Harda, Sehore, Narmadapuram, Betul, Chhindwara, Pandhurna, Mandsaur, Ratlam, Jhabua and Alirajpur.

Light to moderate rain is expected to continue in several other districts, including Bhopal, Raisen, Rajgarh, Vidisha, Neemuch, Agar-Malwa, Shajapur, Gwalior, Guna, Shivpuri, Datia, Ashoknagar, Morena, Bhind, Sheopur, Jabalpur, Katni, Seoni, Narsinghpur, Balaghat, Mandla, Dindori, Rewa, Satna, Sidhi, Singrauli, Mauganj, Maihar, Shahdol, Umaria, Anuppur, Sagar, Panna, Damoh, Chhatarpur, Tikamgarh and Niwari.

The weather department said a low-pressure area is currently active towards the Bay of Bengal. At the same time, the monsoon trough is passing through the southern parts of Madhya Pradesh. Due to these systems, the state is likely to see rain for the next two days.

Eastern MP Sees Slight Rain Deficit

The eastern parts of Madhya Pradesh, including Jabalpur, Rewa, Sagar and Shahdol divisions, have received up to 1% less rain than normal. Some districts, including Balaghat, Chhindwara, Dindori, Damoh, Jabalpur, Katni, Narsinghpur, Pandhurna, Mandla, Rewa, Sagar and Seoni, have recorded 2% to 26% less rainfall than normal.

The rainfall figures have improved over the past week as several districts in the region faced flood-like conditions. For the first time this season, the eastern part of the state showed better rainfall figures, although the overall gap was around 1% till Wednesday.

22 Districts Record Above-Normal Rain

According to the IMD, 22 districts have received more rainfall than normal. These include Anuppur, Chhatarpur, Maihar, Mauganj, Niwari, Panna, Satna, Shahdol, Sidhi, Singrauli, Tikamgarh, Umaria, Bhind, Bhopal, Burhanpur, Datia, Guna, Gwalior, Khargone, Rajgarh, Sheopur and Shivpuri.

Meanwhile, several districts in western Madhya Pradesh, including Agar-Malwa, Alirajpur, Ashoknagar, Betul, Dewas, Dhar, Harda, Indore, Jhabua, Khandwa, Mandsaur, Morena, Narmadapuram, Neemuch, Barwani, Raisen, Ratlam, Sehore, Shajapur, Ujjain and Vidisha, have recorded rainfall ranging from 1% to 55% below normal.