Madhya Pradesh: Seoni only district that lacks engineering college, says ex-CM Kamal Nath

Kamal Nath |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Seoni district is perhaps the only district in state that does not have an engineering college. This is the development of BJP-led state government in 18 years. Former chief minister Kamal Nath stated this while talking to media in Seoni on Sunday.

During his tour to Seoni district, he took meeting of party workers and addressed a public meeting Udaypanit. Later, he left for Chhindwara.

Nath lashed out at state government for not giving equal attention to all the districts in the state.

“The picture of the state is not hidden from anyone, it is number one in the country in child crime, it is number one in the country in atrocities against dalits and tribals, it is number one in the country in female suicide and harassment. These are not my figures, it is the data of central government,” Nath said.

Speaking on ban on Bajrang Dal, he said there was no mention of banning Bajrang Dal in Congress election manifesto of Karnataka. Political parties are creating confusion over the issue, he added.

He expressed concern over increasing unemployment in the state, “Unemployment has peaked in the state. About one crore youths are unemployed,” Nath said.