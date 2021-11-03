Madhya Pradesh: Senior pilot S Majid suspended over aircraft crash landing

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): State government suspended a senior pilot S Majid, with immediate effect on Tuesday, as per an order. The aviation department secretary M Salvendran issued the order holding the pilot responsible for the crash landing of an aircraft.

The pilot has been attached to the aviation the headquarter Bhopal till further orders. He is not permitted to leave the headquarters without taking permission from the department.

A Beechcraft Super King, which can carry up to nine passengers, was damaged after it crash-landed at Gwalior airport on May 6. The aircraft was bringing Remdesivir Injection from Hyderabad and was flown by S Majid with Shivshankar Jaiswal as co-pilot when the incident occurred. Revenue department official Dilip Dwivedi was also present in the aircraft.

Published on: Wednesday, November 03, 2021, 12:32 AM IST