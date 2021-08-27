Madhya Pradesh: Senior advocate commits suicide by shooting himself near court premises in Hoshangabad

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A senior advocate allegedly committed suicide by shooting himself in Hoshangabad on Friday.

The exact reason that drove him to take extreme steps is yet to be established. However, his friends told the police that he was suffering from depression because of the death of his wife.

The advocate identified as Anand Dubey reached the district court premises early morning. He was seen sitting in his makeshift office near Pipal Chowk.

At 9.30AM, a priest who was returning from the temple situated in district court campus spotted Dubey lying in a pool of blood. He informed the police and passersby.

On getting information, a police team rushed to the spot and sent the body for autopsy.

Superintendent of police (SP), Hoshangabad, Santosh Gaur said, “Though the exact reason of his death is yet to be established, it is said that he was suffering from depression after the death of his wife. He was a renowned person but had stopped meeting people. His wife died because of COVID-19.”

