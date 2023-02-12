Madhya Pradesh: Self-defense training programme for students of Mata Gujri women’s college concludes

Representative Image |

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): A week-long self defence training programmeorganised for the students of Mata Gujri women’s college of Jabalpur concluded successfully on Saturday. The students of the college were not only provided physical training, but mental training too. Training officer Rajendra Dhawalpuri was present on the last day of the training session on Saturday. He shed light on the importance of Karate and apprised the girl students that how pivotal a role it plays in self-defence.

The one-week long training session witnessed a thick footfall of the students at the college. City Superintendent of police (CSP), RD Bharadwaj was present as the special guest on the occasion, Dr Jyoti Jungare, who had also ensured her presence at the training programme, lauded its conduct and expressed her views on self-defence as a part of the everyday life. CSP Bharadwaj apprised the girl students of safety gadgets and advised them to assume the responsibility of their safety themselves. In his address, he also suggested the students to inform their parents and police in case of any untoward incident. IAS officer Dr Monika Dhagat and staff members of other colleges were also present on the occasion.

(If you have a story in and around Mumbai, you have our ears, be a citizen journalist and send us your story here. )

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)