Madhya Pradesh: Sehore toy-makers set to get global recognition

Sehore(Madhya Pradesh): The toy-makers of Sehore are set to cut a wide swath for themselves across the world. The leaders of G-20 countries visiting India in June will be welcomed with the toys made of Dudhi tree (sweet Indrajao or wrightia Tinctoria plant) available in the district.

The toys have been included in the one-district-one-product scheme. The district administration is imparting training to the toy-makers and marketing their products.

Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan wants the toys made in the district to get international recognition.

Collector Praveen Singh Adhaich, serious about it, got 500 wheels made through the artisans.

These wheels will be presented to the delegates attending the G-20 summit in Indore. The name of Budhni will be engraved on those wheels.

84 families registered

Collector Praveen Singh Adhaich has said 84 families, living in Budhni Ghat area, make wooden toys. The forest department has identified them and registered their names.

The forest department makes Dudhi woods available to the toy-makers. The stalls for displaying Budhni toys were set up at the international trade fair in Delhi and at the summit meeting in Indore.

The guests were happy with the toys and bought those items in large numbers.

The artisans make walkers, kitchen sheds, toy cars and various other items.