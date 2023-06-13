Madhya Pradesh: Sehore Feast Hosts Upper Caste & Lower Caste People In Different Tents, Dalits Cry Discrimination

FP Photo

Sehore (Madhya Pradesh): People of Dalit community have alleged the abolished practice of untouchability by upper caste people at a Bhandara (religious feast) in Sehore district on Tuesday. Victims have alleged that the people of the upper caste and lower caste were being fed separately at the feast.

The matter pertains to Amlaha village of Sehore and a video of it has also come to fore.

According to information, separate tents are made to feed the people of Dalit community and upper castes. The villagers objected to this discrimination and Dalit youth also raised slogans of ‘Jai Bhim, Jai Samvidhan’.

A complaint has been filed with the Amlaha police regarding the matter and the victims have alleged that they face discrimination by the upper caste people of the village.

Police dismiss it as 'rumour'

Meanwhile, Amlaha outpost in-charge Avinash Bhople has brushed off the allegations claiming them to be rumours. He said, “There are many tents at the venue but, nothing like untouchability has come to the fore. Some people were drunk, and they are spreading such rumours.”.

In this regard, Ichhawar SDM Vishnu Yadav said, “We received someone’s call and have sent the revenue team for investigation.”