Madhya Pradesh sees spike in single-day corona cases; Sagar reports 7 cases, Bhopal and Jabalpur three each

BHOPAL: Sagar witnessed a surge in Covid-19 cases reporting 7 new cases on Monday. Jabalpur and Bhopal reported three cases each on the day. In all 17 new cases surfaced in Madhya Pradesh on a single day. Covid positivity rate in the state has climbed to 0.02 per cent. Indore, Shivpuri and Rajgarh reported one case each.

Earlier, the state had reported 22 fresh cases, of which seven were detected in Indore.