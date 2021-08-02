Bhopal

Madhya Pradesh sees spike in single-day corona cases; Sagar reports 7 cases, Bhopal and Jabalpur three each

By Staff Reporter

State reports 17 cases in a day, Covid-19 positivity rate climbs to 0.02 per cent.

People at vaccination center in Bhopal on Monday
People at vaccination center in Bhopal on Monday
FP photo

BHOPAL: Sagar witnessed a surge in Covid-19 cases reporting 7 new cases on Monday. Jabalpur and Bhopal reported three cases each on the day. In all 17 new cases surfaced in Madhya Pradesh on a single day. Covid positivity rate in the state has climbed to 0.02 per cent. Indore, Shivpuri and Rajgarh reported one case each.

Earlier, the state had reported 22 fresh cases, of which seven were detected in Indore.

Sample being collected for covid test at fever clinic at JP Hospital in Bhopal on Monday.
Sample being collected for covid test at fever clinic at JP Hospital in Bhopal on Monday.
FP photo
Youth receiving vaccine at a center in bhopal on Monday
Youth receiving vaccine at a center in bhopal on Monday
FP photo

With 7,71,464 vaccinations on Monday, the overall tally has climbed to 3,30,14,156. First dose state tally stands at 2,77, 27, 067 and second dose at 52,87,089.

Rain hampered vaccinations in many districts as beneficiaries had a tough time coming to the centres. A total of 4822 vaccination centres were made with the main focus on second dose. State immunization Dr Santosh Shukla said, “ Main focus has been on second dose vaccination. A Campaign will be launched to boost second dose inoculation in the state.”

Vaccinations in districts

  • Chhindwara 30,854

  • Indore 26,880

  • Sagar 26,311

  • Jabalpur 26,693

  • Betul 26,724

  • Dhar 25,137

  • Ujjain 22,354

  • Hoshangabad 20,139

  • Gwalior 15,432

  • Tikamgarh 14,364

  • Katni 14,720

  • Narsingpur 14,991

  • Damoh 14,804

  • Shajapur 14,677

