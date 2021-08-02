Madhya Pradesh sees spike in single-day corona cases; Sagar reports 7 cases, Bhopal and Jabalpur three each

BHOPAL: Sagar witnessed a surge in Covid-19 cases reporting 7 new cases on Monday. Jabalpur and Bhopal reported three cases each on the day. In all 17 new cases surfaced in Madhya Pradesh on a single day. Covid positivity rate in the state has climbed to 0.02 per cent. Indore, Shivpuri and Rajgarh reported one case each.
Earlier, the state had reported 22 fresh cases, of which seven were detected in Indore.
With 7,71,464 vaccinations on Monday, the overall tally has climbed to 3,30,14,156. First dose state tally stands at 2,77, 27, 067 and second dose at 52,87,089.
Rain hampered vaccinations in many districts as beneficiaries had a tough time coming to the centres. A total of 4822 vaccination centres were made with the main focus on second dose. State immunization Dr Santosh Shukla said, “ Main focus has been on second dose vaccination. A Campaign will be launched to boost second dose inoculation in the state.”
Vaccinations in districts
Chhindwara 30,854
Indore 26,880
Sagar 26,311
Jabalpur 26,693
Betul 26,724
Dhar 25,137
Ujjain 22,354
Hoshangabad 20,139
Gwalior 15,432
Tikamgarh 14,364
Katni 14,720
Narsingpur 14,991
Damoh 14,804
Shajapur 14,677
