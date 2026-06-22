Madhya Pradesh Sees Low Conversion Of E-Firs Into Firs | FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A large gap has been observed between e-FIRs registered and those converted into regular FIRs in Madhya Pradesh, with official data showing that only a small fraction of complaints filed online are being taken forward for formal registration. From July 2024 till date, 19,599 e-FIRs have been filed; however, only 5,843 have turned into regular FIRs.

The situation in the current year has also remained weak as, till June, 4,290 e-FIRs were registered and only 324 have been converted into FIRs. In a recent review from January to May 2026, Narmadapuram district registered only 2% of e-FIRs as FIRs. Similarly, in Indore, out of 432 e-FIRs, only 12 were converted; in Balaghat, out of 50, only five; and in Bhopal, out of 56, only five.

Whereas the highest conversion rate of e-FIRs into FIRs has been recorded in GRP police and Jabalpur police at 18%.

In general perception, it is claimed that people are filing FIRs or complaints, but police are not registering cases or FIRs.

PHQ tightens monitoring of e-FIR process

In January 2026, the PHQ issued detailed directives to all DIGs to monitor the cases. DGP Kailash Makwana has appointed nodal officers for monitoring and ensuring compliance with the e-zero FIR process.

DIG Zone-Range, Additional Commissioner of Police (Crime) Bhopal, and Additional Commissioner of Police (Crime) Indore have been appointed as nodal officers in their respective areas. These officers will ensure that the guidelines related to e-zero FIRs are followed.

All nodal officers have also been instructed to send monthly reports related to e-zero FIRs to the State Cyber Headquarters.

Official Speak

ADG SCRB Jaideep Prasad said that after an e-zero FIR is registered, if the complainant does not appear at the concerned police station within three days, the police issue a notice.

Following this, a waiting period of thirty days is observed. If the complainant fails to turn up at the police station within thirty days, such e-FIRs stand cancelled, he added.

The officer further said that police officials are monitoring the programme and reports are sent to the PHQ accordingly.