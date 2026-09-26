Madhya Pradesh Seeks ₹4,600 Crore From Centre To Upgrade Roads In 51 Towns Under OTI Scheme | FP photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The centre will provide Rs 4,600 crore under the one-time improvement scheme for road construction in 51 towns.

Cement and concrete will be used to build these roads.

Union minister Nitin Gadkari reviewed the progress of road construction work of NHAI at the CM's residence on Friday.

Chief Minister Mohan Yadav informed Gadkari about the important road projects. PWD Minister Rakesh Singh and Chief Secretary Ashok Barnwal also participated in the meeting.

At the meeting, Gadkari was informed that the roads inside the towns, through which the NH roads pass, turn into ruins.

The state has sent a proposal for the construction of roads under the one-time improvement scheme. If the centre approves the proposal, the roads can see improvements.

Gadkari told the central government officers to approve the proposal. Gadkari said the roads should be of high quality.

Atal Express Way also figured in the discussion. Gadkari was informed that the state government had completed all formalities, including land acquisition for the Express Way.

The government will soon lay its foundation. The Express Way, which starts from Etawah, will include Bhind, Morena, and Gwalior. Gadkari said as former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee had special connections with Bateshwar, the road should be built up to that place.

Gadkari said each road should be built according to the design and safety norms. He further said the officials of the state government should be in touch with their central counterparts regarding land acquisition and the forest department's approval, but the projects should not be delayed.

He directed the officials to complete all the roads, connecting Ujjain, where Simhastha will be held in 2028, without delay.

Gadkari also directed officials to suspend collection of toll tax at the Shahpura toll plaza, keeping in view the troubles faced by citizens due to disrupted traffic movement caused by the damage to the Shahpura rail overbridge in Jabalpur.

He also directed the officials to enhance the road connectivity between Nagpur, Jabalpur, and Raipur for the Kanha National Park.