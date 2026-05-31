Madhya Pradesh Secures 3rd Place In Senior Mixed Relay With Eight Medals | FP photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh secured overall third place in the senior mixed relay event with eight medals at the 9th National Finswimming Championship-2026. In this competition, six athletes from Madhya Pradesh Triathlon Academy won one gold, two silver and five bronze medals.

Athlete Nitansh Jain won the gold medal in the Men's 50m Apnea event. He also made a significant contribution as a member of the team that won the bronze medal in the 4×100m Bifins Mixed Relay event.

In the Senior Women's category, Durvisha Pawar earned a silver medal in the 200m SF Monofins event, as well as bronze medals in the 400m Bifins and 200m Bifins events. She also won the bronze medal in the 4×100m Bifins Mixed Relay.

Aadhya Singh won a silver medal in the 400m SF Monofins event. She also secured a bronze medal in the 4×100m Bifins Mixed Relay event.

Parth Singrol won a bronze medal in the 50m Bifins event and also earned a bronze medal as a member of the 4×100m Bifins Mixed Relay team.

Meanwhile, Aman Prajapati clinched a bronze medal in the 200m Bifins event. In the Junior Boys' category, Dhruv Sahu secured fourth place in the 100m Bifins, 50m Bifins and 50m SF Monofins events.