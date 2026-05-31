Illegal Ice Cream Factory Sealed After MLA's Plaint, ₹10,000 Fine Imposed In Bhopal | Representative image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Bhopal Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Sunday sealed an illegal ice cream and kulfi manufacturing unit operating near Bhadbhada Square following complaints made by local residents and intervention of MLA Bhagwandas Sabnani.

Acting on the complaint, officials of Zone 21 raided the factory located in a shed-like structure between a mosque and a madrasa near Bhadbhada intersection.

During the inspection, the team found ice-cream and kulfi being produced in highly unhygienic conditions, with dirty utensils and poor sanitation standards posing a potential health risk.

The BMC imposed a fine of Rs 10,000 on the operator Shakeel Khan and sealed the premises.

Raw materials, machinery and other items used in production were seized while samples of ice cream and ice were sent for laboratory testing. Officials also confiscated some suspicious ingredients found during the raid.

Residents alleged that the factory was operating without valid permission and that the ice used for manufacturing was similar to that commonly used for preserving fish.

MLA Bhagwandas Sabnani said strict action would continue against establishments endangering public health and violating food safety norms.