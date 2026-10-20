Madhya Pradesh SDRF Saves 3,196 Lives In 1,062 Operations, Sends 66.67 Crore Disaster Alerts

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) carried out 1,062 rescue operations across Madhya Pradesh between January and October this year, saving 3,196 people, while 683 deaths were reported in various incidents, particularly during the monsoon, officials said.
The SDRF has also sent 66.67 crore alert messages to people on their mobile phones, warning them about adverse weather conditions and rising water levels in dams, rivers and other water bodies in their respective areas.
Most of the operations were carried out to rescue people trapped in waterlogged areas, floodwaters and areas cut off by flooding. In 77 such operations, 2,803 people were rescued.
The force rescued 129 people from river 'ghats' or banks, while the highest number of deaths, 228, was reported among people bathing at the 'ghats'.
Similarly, 174 people died in incidents at dams and ponds, while 48 were rescued. In fire-related incidents, 11 people lost their lives, while the force rescued 60 people.
Rescue operations by type of incident
Type of incident
Operations
Died
Rescued
Waterlogging
77
0
2,803
Fire
27
11
60
Well
163
117
5
Mine cave-in
19
15
2
House collapse or fall from roof
7
4
9
Waterfall
14
14
15
Dam, pond
204
174
48
Water/'ghat'
359
228
129
Canal, 'nullah'
118
84
32
Swept from bridge, culvert
18
20
2
Borewell
1
1
0
Road accident
12
7
43
Suicide
8
1
5
Others
28
7
16
Year-wise SDRF operations (2021-2025)
+Year
Total operations
People rescued
Bodies fished out
2025
1,444
5,088
893
2024
1,360
2,454
948
2023
1,236
18,698
1,003
2022
1,111
16,911
644
2021
560
9,342
450
SDRF issues over 66 crore disaster alerts
DIG Amit Sanghi told Free Press that the SDRF is regularly conducting operations as needed.
But especially during the rainy or monsoon season, when water bodies are flooded, the responsibilities of the force become more important.
The SDRF sends alert messages to people in affected areas on their mobile phones about the water situation, which helps both the people and the force take timely action against disasters, he said.
He also added that during the period, 66,67,37,455 messages were released, of which more than 20 crore red alert messages and more than 46.35 crore yellow alert messages were delivered through five major cellular operators.