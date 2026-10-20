Madhya Pradesh SDRF Saves 3,196 Lives In 1,062 Operations, Sends 66.67 Crore Disaster Alerts | Representative image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) carried out 1,062 rescue operations across Madhya Pradesh between January and October this year, saving 3,196 people, while 683 deaths were reported in various incidents, particularly during the monsoon, officials said.

The SDRF has also sent 66.67 crore alert messages to people on their mobile phones, warning them about adverse weather conditions and rising water levels in dams, rivers and other water bodies in their respective areas.

Most of the operations were carried out to rescue people trapped in waterlogged areas, floodwaters and areas cut off by flooding. In 77 such operations, 2,803 people were rescued.

The force rescued 129 people from river 'ghats' or banks, while the highest number of deaths, 228, was reported among people bathing at the 'ghats'.

Similarly, 174 people died in incidents at dams and ponds, while 48 were rescued. In fire-related incidents, 11 people lost their lives, while the force rescued 60 people.

Rescue operations by type of incident

Type of incident

Operations

Died

Rescued

Waterlogging

77

0

2,803

Fire

27

11

60

Well

163

117

5

Mine cave-in

19

15

2

House collapse or fall from roof

7

4

9

Waterfall

14

14

15

Dam, pond

204

174

48

Water/'ghat'

359

228

129

Canal, 'nullah'

118

84

32

Swept from bridge, culvert

18

20

2

Borewell

1

1

0

Road accident

12

7

43

Suicide

8

1

5

Others

28

7

16

Year-wise SDRF operations (2021-2025)

+Year

Total operations

People rescued

Bodies fished out

2025

1,444

5,088

893

2024

1,360

2,454

948

2023

1,236

18,698

1,003

2022

1,111

16,911

644

2021

560

9,342

450

SDRF issues over 66 crore disaster alerts

DIG Amit Sanghi told Free Press that the SDRF is regularly conducting operations as needed.

But especially during the rainy or monsoon season, when water bodies are flooded, the responsibilities of the force become more important.

The SDRF sends alert messages to people in affected areas on their mobile phones about the water situation, which helps both the people and the force take timely action against disasters, he said.

He also added that during the period, 66,67,37,455 messages were released, of which more than 20 crore red alert messages and more than 46.35 crore yellow alert messages were delivered through five major cellular operators.