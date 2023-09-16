Madhya Pradesh: SC/ST Students’ Hostel In Ruins In Sehore, Wall Plaster Peels Off

FP Photo

Sehore (Madhya Pradesh): A students’ hostel located near the railway crossing in the district headquarters is in a dilapidated state.

Fifty students of SC/ST category, pursuing UG and PG courses, are living there.

But the officials of the district administration barely pay any attention to it.

The condition of the hostel is so bad that plasters are coming off its walls.

Surroundings of the hostel have turned into a heap of garbage.

Most of the times the students do not get electricity since the power lines are too old to supply it.

At a time when the country has gone digital, there is no WiFi, computer and library facilities in the hostel.

Although many students are preparing for competitive examinations, yet there are no books, newspapers and magazines available in the hostel.

Since there is a heap of garbage around the hostel, there no ground for sports.

The students have made complaints to the officials of the SC/ST Welfare Department, but nobody is listening to them.

When the issue was put up before the coordinator of SC/ST Welfare Department Hirendra Kushwaha, he said the department had identified the old hostel buildings and was making an estimate, so that they might be repaired.

The work will start after the budget is sanctioned, he said.

77 hostels in district for SC/ST students

In the district, there are 77 hostels where over 4,000 SC/ST students are living.

Students from class six to postgraduate courses are accommodated in these hostels.

There are 25 hostels for boys and 23 for girls.

Besides, there are 20 hostels for little boys and nine for small girls. The SC/ST Welfare Department is running these hostels.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)