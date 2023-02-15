Madhya Pradesh: Scindia visits Anganwadi, teaches Tribal history to students; WATCH video

Madhya Pradesh: Teacher Scindia takes lesson on tribal history in Gwalior | FP Photo

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): The BJP is carrying out Vikas Yatras across poll-bound Madhya Pradesh and as part of the event, union civil aviation minister Jyotiraditya Scindia visited an Anganwadi in Naya Bazaar area and taught them lessons of history.

Scindia taught children about Janjatiya Gaurav Divas and Lord Birsa Munda like any professional history teacher. During a casual conversation with the students, Scindia asked students about their daily routine. The students departed their new teacher with 'Thankyou Sir'.

Talking to the media later, he said, “I enjoy reading and learning. I have studied at various schools and I like teaching children. I hope I can take one class each month and learn by myself too.”

The Union aviation minister also spoke about the air projects. He said, “ 74 airports have been built in the past 9 years. The target is to build 220 airports. He, then left to Rewa for the foundation laying ceremony.

Government spending Rs 16 thousand crore on Gwalior's development

He also said that the government will be investing about Rs16 thousand crores for Gwalior's development.

