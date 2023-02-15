Madhya Pradesh: Couple, who eloped to get married 8 yrs ago, die by suicide on Valentine's Day in Jabalpur village

Representational Image |

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): A couple allegedly committed suicide by hanging themselves on Valentine's Day. The reason behind the unfortunate incident is yet to be known.

The couple is survived by their two daughters aged five and seven years.

On Tuesday evening, the couple identified as Devendra Singh Lodhi and his wife Sandhya Lodhi of Pipariya Kala village of Balkheda police station area, entered into an argument. They asked their children to play outside. As the kids left, they entered separate rooms and allegedly hanged selves to death, said police.

When Pancham Singh Lodhi-- father of the deceased, reached home, he was shocked to see saw his son and daughter-in-law hanging on the noose, police said.

Hearing Pancham Singh’s scream, neighbours gathered and informed police about the incident. Police reached the spot and sent the bodies for post-mortem. The cops are interrogating the family members of both the deceased, to reveal the reason behind death.

Notably, eight years ago, Devendra and Sandhya, eloped to get married. After some time the married couple returned home.

A case was registered and further investigation is underway, police added.

