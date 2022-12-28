Madhya Pradesh Science, Technology and Innovation Policy (MPSTIP) 2022: Courses in emerging areas to be introduced in polytechnic curriculum

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The recently launched Madhya Pradesh Science, Technology and Innovation Policy (MPSTIP) 2022 envisages introduction of courses in emerging areas of life sciences, geo-spatial technologies, data science, AI (Artificial Intelligence), semi conductors, robotics, renewable energy technology and drone technologies, etc in polytechnic curriculum.

Moreover, under R&D incentives, policy vouches to set up a framework to provide incentives to the private sector for R&D investment in the state. The government will provide incentives to private companies that will set up R&D labs in the state. A portion of the cost incurred for R&D for patents, trademarks, industrial designs and GI marks will be covered by the government.

The policy also aims for creation of a budget head, known as Science and Technology Budget (STB) to allocate funds to science and technology initiatives.

The policy says that all identified departments of Government of Madhya Pradesh shall allocate a certain percentage (to be determined by the government) of their annual budget in the respective STB. The departments shall be able to utilise this budget in their respective projects.

An institutional mechanism like a directorate will be also created under the policy. A centre of excellence for emerging technologies in collaboration with the private sector will be set up in the state to encourage innovation in key sectors and provide human capital support to MSMEs for leveraging technology for their business.

The policy will focus on promoting traditional knowledge and heritage as well as indigenous grassroots innovation. The government will also earmark funds for focused R&D in areas like fintech, robotics, MedTech, clean energy, green hydrogen among others. A science park will be planned to create an educational and recreational science centre. The policy also stresses on establishment of innovation clusters, state innovation fund, etc.

Science and technology department minister Omprakash Saklecha told Free Press that Science, Technology and Innovation Policy is going to create massive employment avenues. In the next five years, efforts will be made to create Madhya Pradesh as the IT Capital. A large number of IT companies will come to the state.