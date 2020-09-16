Madhya Pradesh: Schools open from 21 September but no regular classes to be held

The school education department has clarified that schools will be opening from September 21 but that is only to facilitate students from class 9-12 to clear their doubts.

District education officer of Bhopal, Nitin Saxena said that private and government schools will be opening from September 21. Only teachers will go to schools regularly and not the students. ‘Students can go to school only with permission of their parents and that too to clear their doubts related to studies. Regular classes will not be held,’ clarified the DEO, Saxnea.

School education department will ensure implementation of standard operating procedures for covid-19. Schools will have to ensure proper sanitization of campuses and schedule entry of students only in a manner that all covid protocols remain intact. However, schools will be encouraged to continue with their online classes, as well.