Madhya Pradesh: School Kids Organise Cycle Rally To Raise Voters’ Awareness

Morena (Madhya Pradesh): Students of various schools in the city took out a cycle rally on Thursday to convey the Election Commission’s message to the people that everyone should cast their votes in the upcoming election.

The rally, taken out following the instructions issued by collector Ankit Asthana, passed through all the main thoroughfares in the city. The message of the rally was –17 November ko Morena Karega vote (all eligible people in Morena will cast votes on November 17).

Asthana, who flagged off the rally, also took part in it along with children. Chief executive officer of district Panchayat IchhitGarhpale, Nagar Nigam commissioner Devendra Singh Chouhan, district education officer AK Pathak and the children of various schools participated in the rally.

It began from Pandit Ramprasad Bismil Museum and passed by VIP road, SAAF petrol pump road, commissioner office, new collectorate, Barial square, stadium and other parts of the city.

The children were carrying placards containing the slogans, like 17 November Ko Loktantra Ka Utsav Hain (there will be a festival of democracy on November 17).

