Madhya Pradesh school education department launches career counselling app for students

BHOPAL: The school education department has launched a mobile application for students’ career guidance in collaboration with Lucknow-based institute on Wednesday. The app was launched in a ‘Career counselling and guidance Programme’ for the students of Excellence and Model schools of the state.

This workshop was held under the aegis of Directorate of Public Instruction and Institute of Career Studies (ICS), Lucknow in Swarna Jayanti Hall of Academy of Administration. ICS Career App was launched in collaboration with ICS at the inauguration of the workshop. This app will guide the students in the right direction by providing career counselling.

Principal secretary of school education department, Rashmi Arun Shami said that career counselling has special importance in student life. The thinking of the student is confined to a limited range; career counselling will prove beneficial in broadening it and giving the right guidance. Career counselling will prove to be helpful in finding opportunities ahead of the child's thinking.

She said that career counselling has been included in the National Education Policy 2020 also.

Commissioner Public Instruction Abhay Verma informed that ICS will conduct career counselling of students in Madhya Pradesh free of cost. The principals of the schools should pass on the information received in the workshop to their subordinates. Director State Education Centre Dhanraju S said that many works have been done in MP under the National Education Policy.

Amrita Das of ICS said that there are countless careers available today, but there is a lack of information among the students about them. For this purpose the organisation is working. She said that if students work with determination, then they will surely get success. Apart from the workshop, seminars/webinars etc. will be done in other activities, which will prove helpful in setting goals for the children. She said that there have been many changes in the new education policy, it is necessary for the students and parents to be aware of them.

Published on: Wednesday, December 15, 2021, 07:57 PM IST