Madhya Pradesh: Scheme For Children Whose Parents Died In Covid-19 Face Fund Crunch

Sehore (Madhya Pradesh): Numerous welfare schemes are wobbling in the district due to lack of funds for which beneficiaries are suffering. The then chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan launched one such scheme under which the children who lost their parents to the Covid-19 pandemic are taken care of.

(With inputs from Kapil Suryawanshi)

The scheme – Covid-19 Bal Kalyan Yojna – is on the verge of collapse because of fund shortage. Each child orphaned during the Covid-19 pandemic is given Rs 5,000 a month.

The situation has come to such a pass that the financial aid for the month of April and May did not reach the children’s accounts. He children getting benefits under the scheme are facing problems.

Nineteen children have been registered under this scheme and four registered under the PM Care for Children scheme. Their accounts are jointly operated with the collector. Initially, they were getting the financial aid regularly, but everything has gone haywire since March.

Although the money to the accounts of orphaned children is not reaching their accounts regularly due to shortage of funds, yet the financial aid under the Ladli Behna Yojna run by the Women and Child Development Department is regularly transferred to the accounts of beneficiaries.

When the issue of transferring money to the accounts of children was put up before women and child welfare officer Praful Khatri, he said that funds received up to March had been transferred to the accounts of beneficiaries, but the funds for April and May were not received. The funds have been stopped because of the Model Code of Conduct, and once the department receives funds, it will be sent to the children’s accounts, he said.