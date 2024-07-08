Madhya Pradesh: Saw Machines Licence Renewal Period Extended Up To 5 Years

Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Saw machine licence will be renewed every five years. Currently, it is renewed every 3 years. Decision has been taken after amendment in MP Chiran (Viniyaman) Adhiniyam, 1984, of forest department. The fee for renewal of saw machines is Rs 2,500. District administration has issued the order in this regard.

In 1917, Supreme Court had directed the closure of all un- licensed saw mills. On October 30, 2002, the SC had directed that no state government would permit opening of any saw mills, veneer and plywood industry without permission of Central Empowered Committee.

The state government has given a big relief to the saw machine operators. The government has made this provision in the rules to promote the wood industry. This amendment has been made in accordance with the ease of working policy of the central government.

The saw machine licences were given before 1996. After this, the Supreme Court had banned issuance of new licences for saw machines.

The state government had got the assessment of saw machines and forest felling done by State Forest Research Centre in Jabalpur in 2015. The Centre had stated in its initial report that there is not enough production of saw machines in the state. As saw machines were more than requirement, the then government had banned the issuance of new licences for saw machines.