 Madhya Pradesh: Satpura Tiger Reserve second best in India & first in MP for better wildlife management
Satpura Tiger Reserve has got 93.8% MEE score against Periyar Tiger Reserve’s score of 94.38%.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Tuesday, April 11, 2023, 03:40 PM IST
article-image
Madhya Pradesh: Satpura Tiger Reserve gets second place in India & first in state for better wildlife management | File

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Satpura Tiger Reserve has secured second position in the country and first in Madhya Pradesh in the Management Effectiveness Evaluation 2022 report. The data was released by Prime Minister Narendra Modi alongwith State’s Tiger Report 2022 on Sunday. 

According to the report, the number one spot in India went to Periyar Tiger Reserve of Kerala. 12 reserves are considered the top of the country, out of which three are from Madhya Pradesh. In this, Satpura Tiger Reserve is at number two, Kanha Tiger Reserve at number five and Pench Tiger Reserve of Seoni is at number eight.

'Tiger State' title not revealed

The report also revealed that the number of tigers in the state has increased by 185 since 2018. Though the report did not reveal the much awaited ‘Tiger State’ tag, according to the 2018 report, the title still remains with Madhya Pradesh. 

Total number of tigers per state will be revealed on July 29, which is the International Tiger Day.

