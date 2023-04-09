Bhopal: Wildlife enthusiasts anxiously wait for tiger census

Representative Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Even as the summary of tiger census has been released by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Mysore on Sunday, wildlife lovers are anxiously waiting for the day when state-wise tiger census data would be released. After this, it could be known which state is having the maximum number of tigers in the country.

Wildlife enthusiasts from Madhya Pradesh are waiting with baited breath to know how many tigers have increased in the state. Even the forest officials are keeping their fingers crossed in this regard. Tiger census, 2022 says that India is having 3,167 big cats, an increase of 200 from 2018. In 2018, there were 2,967 tigers in the country.

Experts say that only 200 tigers have increased across the country. Not many tigers have increased in the state. If true, it would be a shocker for the state. Wildlife activist Ajay Dubey told Free Press that the latest census report indicates that its time for officers of Madhya Pradesh forest department to ponder upon. Regarding claims of state forest officials that the state may have 700 tigers, he opined that the claim may be an exaggeration as only 200 tigers have increased in the country. In this regard, the state could not be the only biggest contributor to tiger population. In the last tiger census, Madhya Pradesh figures to have 526 tigers.

Wildlife experts also assert that the latest tiger census hints that there is downfall in tiger population in some states due to poaching and habitat loss. But it could only be known when state-wise tiger census comes out. Last year, the state reported more than 30 tiger deaths either due to poaching or some other reasons. Whether this is going to prove dear to the state could only be known when the census comes out. Tiger census data could be released on Tiger Day which falls on July 29.