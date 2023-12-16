 Madhya Pradesh: Satna Nursery In Ruins, Trees Felled, Officials Keep Mum
FP News ServiceUpdated: Saturday, December 16, 2023, 01:27 AM IST
FP Photo

Unchehara (Satna): The government has launched a campaign to encourage the planting of saplings to save the environment, but the trees are being rampantly felled in a nursery set up two decades ago, official sources said.

Because of rampart felling of trees, the nursery is in ruins, sources further said.

According to reports, thousands of saplings, planted twodecades ago as part of Hariyali Mahotsav, are being cut off daily, but the administration barely pays any attention to it.

The tree-fellers have turned the nursery into ruins. Sources further said several acres near the main road were allotted to the Panchayat and the Rural Development Department for planting saplings.

The Janpad Panchayat Unchehara also planted saplings over the land, but because of the negligence of officials, the nursery is in a bad state these days.

Apart from that some people have encroached upon the land where the nursery is located by setting up makeshift houses.

Boundary wall required

A boundary wall is required to save the nursery and the trees, but it is not constructed, because of the apathetic attitude of the administration towards the green cause, sources said.

Once a boundary wall is built, the felling of trees and encroachment upon the land will automatically stop, they said.

The area where the nursery is located belongs to Ragla village Panchayat, but Sarpanch Pratap Singh is not paying any attention to the irregularities.

According to a resident of the area Ramji Kushwaha, Janpad Panchayat Unnchehara planted thousands of saplings to keep the area green and clean, but most of the trees have been felled.

Chief executive officer of Janpad Panchayat Prabhati Tekam has said that a boundary wall will be constructed and shops will be set up to make people self-reliant.

Everything is in process, Tekam said.

(With inputs from Ravishankar Pathak)

