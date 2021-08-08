Madhya Pradesh: Sarpanch and his son booked for allegedly beating Patwari

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): The sarpanch of Gram Panchayat Ajaygarh, Dayal Parihar and his sons have been booked for allegedly attacking on patwari, the police said.

The patwari, Rahul Arya, went for the survey of the flood-hit village along with the team in Gajapur village of Ajaygarh Panchayat. Rahul said that he was collecting data at the same time Sarpanch of Gram Panchayat Ajaygarh Dayal Singh Parihar, his two sons Parmal Parihar, Rammohan Parihar and others reached the spot.

The sarpanch and his sons forcibly demanded to register the names of those who were not flood victims. When he refused to write those names. Sarpanch and his sons abused the survey team members and assaulted them. Rahul added.

After the incident Rahul informed Sub-Divisional Magistrate SDM and Naib Tehsildar. On getting the information the police rushed the spot. Then Rahul reached the Pichore police station and lodged a complaint against the accused. The police registered a case against Sarpanch Dayal Parihar, his two sons Parmal Parihar, Rammohan Parihar and Hemant for obstructing government work.