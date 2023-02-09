Madhya Pradesh: Sarpanch, accomplices open fire at Assistant Secy of Chachi Semra village

Representative Image

Chhatarpur (Madhya Pradesh): Sarpanch of Chachi Semra village of Chhatarpur, Malkhan Lodhi, opened fire at the assistant secretary of the village, Babulaal Adivasi on Tuesday evening, the police said.

The police added that assistant secretary Adivasi has been referred to Damoh district hospital for treatment.

Station House Officer (SHO), Dhan Singh Nalwaya told the media that the incident took place on Tuesday evening at 8 pm. Sarpanch Lodhi had a grudge against assistant secretary Adivasi over an old dispute, owing to which, he had called Adivasi near a cowshed of the village. Other accomplices of Lodhi, identified as Lokman Lodhi, Charan Lodhi and Bhan Singh were also present alongside him and had sticks in their hands.

No sooner did Adivasi reach the spot than he was attacked by Lodhi and his accomplices with sticks. After attacking him with sticks, Sarpanch Lodhi shot him in his left leg and the group fled the spot.

Adivasi was rushed to the Community Health Centre in Bakswaha by the locals, from where he was referred to the Damoh district hospital for treatment. The assistant secretaries’ association has turned furious over the matter and has demanded the arrest of all the accused. They have warned of an indefinite strike, if their demands are not met.

