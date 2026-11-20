Madhya Pradesh Sand Ghats Used In Fake Transit Pass Scam, ED Attaches ₹16.23 Crore Assets In Illegal Mining Case | Representative image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Directorate of Enforcement (ED), Nagpur sub-zonal office, has provisionally attached movable and immovable properties valued at Rs 16.23 crore in connection with the investigation into illegal sand mining.

Forged e-TPs were used to project illegally excavated sand as having originated from authorised sand ghats in Madhya Pradesh. ED's investigation was initiated on the basis of a first information report (FIR) registered at Sadar and Ambazari police stations of Nagpur city against Narendra Pimple and others.

It was claimed that the suspects were running an organised illegal sand mining operation by using forged and fake electronic transit passes (e-TPs) to extract, transport and sell sand unlawfully.

Fake pass for Rs 6,000!

To facilitate the transportation and sale of such illegally mined sand, the syndicates procured fake electronic transit passes (e-TPs), purportedly issued in respect of legally leased sand ghats in Madhya Pradesh, at rates ranging from Rs 6,000 to Rs 10,000 per pass.

These forged e-TPs were used to falsely project the illegally excavated sand as having originated from authorised sand ghats in Madhya Pradesh, thereby providing a semblance of legality to its transportation and sale.

Vehicles never visited MP sand ghats

Although the vehicle registration numbers mentioned in the e-TPs were genuine and reflected on the government portal, analysis of GPS data established that the vehicles had neither visited the purported sand ghats in Madhya Pradesh nor followed the routes indicated in the e-TPs.

Instead, they were found to have undertaken repeated trips from illegal sand mining locations in and around Nagpur.

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