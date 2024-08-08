 Madhya Pradesh: Sajjan Singh Verma’s Remark Over Bangladesh-Like Unrest In India Kicks Up Row
Madhya Pradesh: Sajjan Singh Verma's Remark Over Bangladesh-Like Unrest In India Kicks Up Row

It’s smacked of treason, says Prahlad Patel; Vijayvargiya also takes former minister to task.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Thursday, August 08, 2024, 01:19 AM IST
article-image
Sajjan Singh Verma | ANI

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Former minister Sajjan Singh Verma’s statement that Bangladesh-like unrest may take place in India has kicked up a row in the state.

In Indore, Verma said that the angry people entered the house of Sri Lankan Prime Minister. Now, the public entered the house of Bangladesh Prime Minister.

The same thing will happen in India, because people are fed up with the BJP’s wrong policies and corruption, he said. The government is planning to take action against Verma for his statement. The police officers have been asked to examine it.

Objecting to Verma’s statement, Panchayat and Rural Development Minister Prahlad Patel said the statement was smacked of treason.

A case of sedition should be filed against Verma and action taken against him, Patel said.

Urban Development Minister Kailash Vijayvargiya also took Verma to task for his remark.

India is a strong country and there is no danger to the nation under Modi’s leadership, Vijayvargiya said, adding that as these people are frustrated, they are issuing such statements.

Media in-charge of the BJP’s state unit Ashish Agarwal sent a post: “His name is Sajjan (a gentleman), but he behaves like a Durjan (a wicked man).”

