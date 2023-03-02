Madhya Pradesh: SAI Bhopal boxer Monika Negi clinches bronze at Strandja Cup in Bulgaria

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A boxer from Sports Authority of India, Bhopal, recently clinched a bronze medal at the 74th International Boxing Championship, the Strandja Cup, held in Sofia, Bulgaria.

Boxing her way up, farmers’ daughter Monika Negi won a bronze medal in the 81 kg weight category at the 74th International Boxing Championship. Negi is currently serving the nation with Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) forces.

Negi’s boxing career began when she was 19 years old. Her dream was to become a doctor, so pursuing sports as a career was never on her radar, but later on she developed a knack for boxing. "My dad wanted me to do any sport because he was a cricketer. But I was studious, and my dream was to become a doctor. Sports were never on my career path."

She added, "When I started boxing, I had to move to Haryana due to the lack of facilities and poor sports infrastructure in Himachal. In 2018, I won national and all-India inter-university bronze, then got a chance to join India camp. Joining SAI Bhopal was the turning point in my boxing career."

