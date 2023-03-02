e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalMadhya Pradesh: SAI Bhopal boxer Monika Negi clinches bronze at Strandja Cup in Bulgaria

Madhya Pradesh: SAI Bhopal boxer Monika Negi clinches bronze at Strandja Cup in Bulgaria

Farmers’ daughter has won a bronze medal in the 81 kg weight category at the 74th International Boxing Championship

Staff ReporterUpdated: Thursday, March 02, 2023, 10:03 PM IST
article-image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A boxer from Sports Authority of India, Bhopal, recently clinched a bronze medal at the 74th International Boxing Championship, the Strandja Cup, held in Sofia, Bulgaria.

Boxing her way up, farmers’ daughter Monika Negi won a bronze medal in the 81 kg weight category at the 74th International Boxing Championship. Negi is currently serving the nation with Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) forces.

Negi’s boxing career began when she was 19 years old. Her dream was to become a doctor, so pursuing sports as a career was never on her radar, but later on she developed a knack for boxing. "My dad wanted me to do any sport because he was a cricketer. But I was studious, and my dream was to become a doctor. Sports were never on my career path."

She added, "When I started boxing, I had to move to Haryana due to the lack of facilities and poor sports infrastructure in Himachal. In 2018, I won national and all-India inter-university bronze, then got a chance to join India camp. Joining SAI Bhopal was the turning point in my boxing career."

Read Also
Bhopal School of Social Sciences secures A+ Grade from NAAC in IV Cycle
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Bhopal: Former chief minister Kamal Nath , LoP Govind Singh return ‘China-assembled’ tablet in...

Bhopal: Former chief minister Kamal Nath , LoP Govind Singh return ‘China-assembled’ tablet in...

Bhopal: GRP cracks theft cases, recovers booty

Bhopal: GRP cracks theft cases, recovers booty

Bhopal: Live concert of Ankit Tiwari at MANIT

Bhopal: Live concert of Ankit Tiwari at MANIT

Bhopal: Students, teachers dance, audience clap, tap at ‘Rhythm 2k23’

Bhopal: Students, teachers dance, audience clap, tap at ‘Rhythm 2k23’

Madhya Pradesh: 100 cops from across the country learn latest traffic technologies, management...

Madhya Pradesh: 100 cops from across the country learn latest traffic technologies, management...