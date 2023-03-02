Bhopal School of Social Sciences secures A+ Grade from NAAC in IV Cycle

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Bhopal School of Social Sciences (BSSS) has been accredited with A+ Grade in the IV cycle from the National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC), which is valid for a period of 5 years.

The NAAC Peer Team visited the college on February 22 and 23 to complete the final stage of the assessment and accreditation process. Earlier, the college was assessed by the National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC) and secured ‘A’ grades in the I, II & III Cycles. The journey for the same started with IIQA which was filed in March 2022, whereas SSR was submitted on July 2, 2022, and DVV was submitted on November 12, 2022 wherein 70% of the quantitative data was already submitted and PTV was done for only 30% which was comprised of Qualitative data.

NAAC Peer Team members who visited the college were Prof. SC Bagri, former Vice Chancellor of Himgiri Zee University, Dehradun, Damanjit Sandhu, Professor Department of Psychology, Punjabi University, Patiala, PO Jenson former Principal of St. Thomas College Thrissur.

Public Relations officer of the college, Manju Mehta said that ‘BSSS Biennale’ was an Exhibition that was set up for projecting criteria 1, 3, 5 and 7 displayed in a creative and illustrative manner representing the academic, co-academic, sports, cultural activities, and achievement. The institute is rich in Vermicompost, water conservation, Energy conservation, institutional distinctiveness like Dev Aaharam, and Knowledge on Wheels as well as Best Practices in BSSS Rhythm and E-Content. BSSS is also awarded the certificate of Admiration by Delnet for the upload of 558 videos on the Delnet portal, she says.

The proactive management under the guidance and leadership of the AAS Durairaj SVD Archbishop of Bhopal and Chairman, BSSS, John PJ, Principal, BSSS, Sr. Sonia Vice Principal, BSSS were instrumental in offering support to the Steering Committee spearheaded by Sheeba Joseph, IQAC Coordinator and other members of the core team comprised of Nitin Jain, Judie Abraham, Sini Shibu, to achieve the top rating, Mehta added.