Madhya Pradesh: Sagar residents vow to make city clean, commissioner takes meeting

Sagar (Madhya Pradesh): Municipal Commissioner RP Ahirwar on Saturday presided over a meeting with the officials of the corporation and members of the ward management committee and public representatives. They gathered at Gandhi Chowk and vowed to work in partnership with the Municipal Corporation to make theirs a self-sufficient ward.

They pledged not to throw garbage in the open and make a compost with the wet waste. They would raise awareness about using cloth bags instead of single-use plastic bags.

They have vowed to work into improving the rank of the city during Swachhata Sarvekshan 2022.

Ahirvar said cleanliness creates an identity for a city. He discussed with the members and decided to declare a lane as a model lane.

He said the vacant plots in the village would be beautified by developing them into parks or installing fountains.

“We will lower the use of plastic disposables by introducing a utensil bank which would provide the households with steel utensils to use at their small-time functions and gatheirngs. This would reduce the use of non-degradable disposable plastic glasses,” said Ahirvar.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Sunday, November 28, 2021, 01:20 AM IST