Madhya Pradesh: SAF’s 350 Jawans To Perform In Ujjain's Mahakal Sawari On July 29 | LITO BORRAS

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Police Brass Band of State Armed Forces (SAF) will perform in Mahakal Ki Sawari (Lord Mahakal's procession) at Ujjain on the second Sawan Somwar, which is falling on July 29 (Monday). The band comprising 350 newly trained jawans will give their performances at the Lord Mahakal’s procession.

The band will also give a special performance at Dutt Akhara Ghat during the worship on the banks of river Kshipra. Chief Minister Mohan Yadav had given instructions to establish a Police Band in every district and to encourage interested cops to join the band by training them.

On his instructions, soldiers were given training in musical instruments along with band playing in the police units of the state. They have been given six months training in all the police units of Madhya Pradesh.

Besides, for the establishment of police bands in each district, 321 soldiers of 1st Battalion SAF, Indore, 6th Battalion SAF Jabalpur and 7th Battalion SAF Bhopal were trained and 19 employees were sent to STC Bangalore.

Thus, a total of 340 personnel were trained. After the training, police bands were established in all the districts of Madhya Pradesh for the upcoming national festival of August 15.