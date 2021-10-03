Madhya Pradesh: Rs 54,000 fine imposed on 114 cattle owners

Hoshangabad (Madhya Pradesh): The district administration has imposed a fine of Rs 54,000 on 114 cattle owners who have left their livestock to roam around the roads, official sources said.

The action is being taken against the cattle owners after collector Neeraj Kumar Singh recently issued an order asking the officials of the civic body and other departments to identify stray cattle and impose fine on their owners.

Project officer of the District Urban Development Agency Mohini Sharma said that a joint team of different departments would take action against such cattle owners as left their livestock.

The stray cattle are posing menace to the commuters and causing traffic gridlock across the city. Several accidents occurred in the because of the stray animals.

A team comprising 81 employees of animal husbandry department and the civic body has begun to tag the stray animals by identifying them to impose fine on their owners.

Published on: Sunday, October 03, 2021, 09:50 PM IST