Madhya Pradesh: Row over Damoh bypoll continues; Kamal Nath, Vishnoi take the ruling party to task

BHOPAL: The row over the Damoh bypoll outcome has intensified after the BJP issued a notice to former minister Jayant Malaiya and removed the collector and the superintendent of police of that district.

Former chief minister Kamal Nath took the BJP to task for the action and a BJP legislator, Ajay Vishnoi, has ripped into his own party.

Nath has said that the removal of the Damoh collector and that of the superintendent of police (SP) has actually puzzled him. He wanted to know whether the collector and the SP were given the task of making the BJP the winner. Both the officers have been punished for conducting a fair election, Nath says, adding that the party has also made Malaiya and his son a scapegoat for the BJPís defeat.

Nath said the entire government, the party organisation, 22 ministers and many leaders were involved in the poll. Despite that, if Malaiya is so powerful to make the party candidate lose by 17,000 votes, he should be given the post of the chief minister, he added.

On the other hand, Vishnoi has tweeted that those who distributed tickets and the election-in-charges should also be held responsible.

Ministers Gopal Bhargava and Bhupendra Singh were the in-charges.