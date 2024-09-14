Madhya Pradesh: Roads Under PM Janman Abhiyan Smoothen Path Of 3,000 Baigas | FP Photo

Balaghat (Madhya Pradesh): Only a few months ago, 3,000 Baigas of Balaghat district, including their children, had to cross dusty roads, surrounded by dark green forests to reach their destinations. There were dangers lurking in the forest. Many of them had fallen prey to wild animals. Just as the sun set, they did not dare to come out of their homes even if any of their near and dear ones required emergency medical aid. For rations, they had to walk several miles.

The situation has, however, changed with the construction of roads in Baiga-dominated villages in the district. Constructed from Pandatola to Bijatola area, it is the country’s first road built by PM Gram Sadak Yojna (PMGSY) under the PM Janman Abhiyan. The construction that began March 16 this year ended on August 26. PMGSY built two other roads that cover 20 Baiga-dominated villages.

Nearly 3,000 Baigas are using the roads. The Baigas had to cross forested areas, risking their lives, to reach their destinations. After sunset, it was not possible for them to pass by these places far away from their homes. Even the school children had to use these dusty paths surrounded by forests to reach their schools.

The people were afraid of coming out of their homes even if they had to take a patient to hospital to provide emergency medical aid. The hilly forested tracks have been developed into roads. Three roads have been built under PM Janman Abhiyan.

There are many Tolas (a Tola is a quarter or zone of a village, and a group of three-five Tolas forms a village). The people belonging to these Tolas, like Dorli, Chaktola, Katlabodi, Tikriya, Kukra, Urugudda, Badia and other places will also use these roads. Within the 30 km of these roads there are shops from where the Baigas will get rations and medical facilities.