Madhya Pradesh Roads Claim 65,289 Lives Due To Overspeeding In 6 Years, 12,818 Deaths In 2025 Alone | File pic

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Overspeeding continues to remain the biggest threat on the state's roads even as there has been considerable improvement in controlling other traffic violations.

The data for 2020-25 compiled by PTRI shows that while accidents linked to jumping red lights and mobile-phone use have fallen sharply, accidents, fatalities and injuries caused by overspeeding have continued to rise. The high figures make overspeeding the most serious concern.

In 2025, its 12,818 fatalities were nearly 18 times the deaths recorded in wrong- side driving and almost 47 times those linked to drunk driving incidents.

In the last six years, 65,289 people lost their lives due to overspeeding in the state. Overspeeding accounts for far more crashes, deaths and injuries than wrong-side driving, drunk driving, red light jumping or mobile phone use.

In 2025 alone, overspeeding was linked to 46,904 accidents, 12,818 fatalities and 49,204 injuries.

Compared to 2023, overspeeding accidents increased from 44,592 to 46,904, fatalities from 11,380 to 12,818, and injuries from 44,279 to 49,204 by 2025.

However, the case is different in drunk driving cases. Accidents remained almost stagnant, moving from 1,209 in 2023 to 1,213 in 2025. Fatalities increased from 219 to 271 while injuries rose from 1,374 to 1,473.

In contrast, road crashes attributed to mobile phone use while driving fell substantially. Accidents declined from 821 in 2023 to 488 in 2025, fatalities from 185 to 112, and injuries from 1,176 to 527.

A similar improvement is visible in red light jumping. Accidents fell from 33 in 2023 to just 12 in 2025, while injuries declined from 99 to 15. Fatalities, however, increased nominally from one to two.

Wrong-side driving also showed some improvement. Accidents declined from 3,756 in 2023 to 3,269 in 2025 and fatalities from 827 to 713.

However, injuries remained almost unchanged at 3,760 in 2023 and 3,746 in 2025.

2020-2025: Data on accidents & fatalities

Category Incidents Deaths

Overspeeding 2,52909 65289

Wrong-side driving 19920 4411

Drunk driving 8154 1712

Mobile phone use 4769 1206

Red light jumping 1113 115