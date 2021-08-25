Madhya Pradesh: Roads around railway station offer harrowing experience

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The dilapidated roads around the railway station here are proving to be a nightmare. The area has biggest vegetable market and business hubs of the old city where people from across the city visit and use the potholed roads every day.

The damaged sewage chambers and broken paving blocks in markets make it worse. The areas including Bhopal talkies road, Navbahar Sabji mandi, Chhawni road, Chandbad road, Quazi camp area and adjoining areas have several spots where frequent accidents occur due to potholes.

The commuters complain that their vehicles get damaged while driving on roads. The paver blocks have come off in colonies and markets. The former corporators say potholes remain unattended as the tenure of council of Bhopal Municipal Corporation (BMC) has ended. Most roads in old Bhopal are broken and repair work is underway but their condition has not improved much.

Former corporator Shahwar Mansoori said areas near Chhawni and Navbahar sabji mandi has potholed roads that cause traffic jams, accidents. Many people fall in broken sewage chambers. “Once, I slipped into a pothole with bike near Navbahar mandi,” he said.

Shaqeel Khan, a resident of Itwara, says he visits railway station and Chandbad for work. “Due to dilapidated roads, I find the ride, bumpy and inconvenient,” he added. He said roads submerge in rain water, making it risky to drive at night as street lights do not function.

Afaan Ali, a resident of Bhopal talkies, said roads in prime areas and inside the colonies are damaged and they have to be cautious while commuting at night. Former corporator Ravi Verma said officials have failed to repair broken sewage pipeline laid most parts of old city. It has worsened the situation.

He said repair is being done by the agency, which is laying down pipeline but there is no monitoring by BMC officials. The sewage chambers are broken in most of parts of their zone.

ALSO READ Madhya Pradesh: Children getting treatment on mattresses as viral cases overwhelm Barwani hospital

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Wednesday,August 25, 2021, 10:17 PM IST