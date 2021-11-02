Madhya Pradesh: Rewa GST official held for accepting Rs 50K from a jeweller

Bhopal: Economic offences wing (EOW) Rewa has arrested a goods services tax (GST) official for taking a bribe of Rs 50,000 from a jeweller, on Monday. EOW SP Virendra Jain told the media, that Neeraj Soni, owner of Kailash jewellers, had filed a complaint against the GST superintendent Nishant Sagar. The officer was demanding Rs 2 lakh to settle the account. The officer had taken out the recovery of Rs 50 lakh on the jeweller and to settle it he was asking the bribe of Rs 2 lakh.

The matter was verified and a trap was laid to arrest the officer red-handed. The first instalment of Rs 50,000 was fixed to be given to the officer on Monday. The money was to be handed over at the office of GST at Deendayal Dham in Rewa. The sleuths arrested the officer accepting the bribe. After the raid, searches were made in the office, various documents were recovered from the premises.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Tuesday, November 02, 2021, 01:39 AM IST