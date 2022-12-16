Madhya Pradesh: Revenue department orders to remove encroachments from bus stand within 24 hrs in Chhatarpur

Chhatarpur (Madhya Pradesh): Revenue department officials of the Chhatarpur district ordered the encroachers to remove the encroachments laid by them at the bus stand of the town within 24 hours, administrative officials said.

The officials added that the action was taken by the department after orders were issued in this regard by Chhatarpur collector Sandeep GR.

Sub-divisional magistrate (SDM) of Chhatarpur, Vinay Dwivedi, Tehsildar, RTO, CMO and police officials were also present alongside revenue department officials, to prevent any untoward incident during the inspection drive. SDM Dwivedi told the media that the collector of Chhatarpur has ordered to ensure sound arrangements at the Chhatarpur bus stand.

He continued by saying that the collector has given an ultimatum to the encroachers occupying spaces at the bus stand to remove the encroachments within 24 hours, else the Chhatarpur municipality shall take strict action against them.

Dwivedi then said that due to encroachments laid at the bus stand, the bus drivers face great inconvenience in driving the buses inside and outside the stand. He said that sometimes cab drivers also park their taxis haphazardly, due to which frequent arguments take place between bus and cab drivers.

At last, Dwivedi informed that barriers shall be laid at either side of the bus stand.