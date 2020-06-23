Madhya Pradesh: Retired executive engineer Kodu Tiwari assets worth Rs 30 crore in Jabalpur, Satna seized

BHOPAL: Economic Offences Wing Jabalpur on Tuesday seized moveable and immovable assets worth over Rs 30 crore of a retired executive engineer of water resources department Kodu Tiwari. The EOW conducted the seizure on the orders of the special court Jabalpur.

Director General EOW Rajiv Tandon informed that a complaint was filed against the EE and on September 5, 2018 the search was conducted by the EOW Jabalpur wing. The case was registered under section 120-B of IPC and 13(1), 13(2) of Corruption Act against Tiwari and his family members.

Recently, the court ordered to confiscate Tiwari’s property in Jabalpur and in Satna following which SP Jabalpur Neeraj Soni took the required action on Tuesday.