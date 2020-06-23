Madhya Pradesh: Retired executive engineer Kodu Tiwari assets worth Rs 30 crore in Jabalpur, Satna seized

BHOPAL: Economic Offences Wing Jabalpur on Tuesday seized moveable and immovable assets worth over Rs 30 crore of a retired executive engineer of water resources department Kodu Tiwari. The EOW conducted the seizure on the orders of the special court Jabalpur.
Director General EOW Rajiv Tandon informed that a complaint was filed against the EE and on September 5, 2018 the search was conducted by the EOW Jabalpur wing. The case was registered under section 120-B of IPC and 13(1), 13(2) of Corruption Act against Tiwari and his family members.
Recently, the court ordered to confiscate Tiwari’s property in Jabalpur and in Satna following which SP Jabalpur Neeraj Soni took the required action on Tuesday.
The police confiscated 37 immovable properties which includes 100 acer of agriculture land, petrol pumps, residential house, upscale flats, farm houses, plots and others properties worth over Rs 10 crore.
Documents pertaining to insurance policies of around Rs 1.75 crore and vehicles worth Rs 75 lakh were also seized. The jewellery worth around Rs 3 crore, which included 3 kilogram of gold bricks were also confiscated by the agency.
(To view our epaper please click here. For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)