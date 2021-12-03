e-Paper Get App

Updated on: Friday, December 03, 2021, 11:31 AM IST

Madhya Pradesh: Retina surgeon found dead in Jabalpur

FP News Service
Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): A 59-year-old retina surgeon was found dead in his apartment in Civil line area of Jabalpur, an official said.

The doctor was identified as Dinesh Sahu, and lived in room no. 406, Apsara apartment. The doctor’s body was lying for around 5 days in his room.

Civil line police said that local residents of the apartment informed the police about the constant smell coming out from the apartment. Acting on the complaint, the police team rushed to the spot and sent the body for post mortem.

According to the police, Dinesh was living there for a long time but a few days back, he neither came out of his room nor informed any of his relatives.

The police, however, established a case and started an investigation about the matter. The reason of death would be known after the autopsy report.

Published on: Friday, December 03, 2021, 11:31 AM IST
