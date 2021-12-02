Madhya Pradesh: HC seeks reply from state government on Panchayat polls

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): The High Court has sought a reply from the state government on the notification issued recently by the state government to do away with the delimitation and reservation process carried out by the then Kamal Nath government on Panchayat elections in the state, which are yet to be held.

The state government recently did away with the delimitation and reservation process that was carried out by the then Congress government and said that the election would be held according to the 2014 Panchayat election process.

Following the government's notification, former Sarpanch Kalluram Soni from Gwalior filed a petition in Gwalior High Court and challenged the state government’s decision.

The chief justice of Madhya Pradesh High Court, RV Malimath heard the petition and issued notice to the state government to file its reply within four weeks.

“According to the government’s recent notification, the election will be held according to the 2014 pattern. We challenged the decision,” Rajeev Sharma, advocate of petitioner, said.

