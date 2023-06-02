Madhya Pradesh: Residents of Rajaula village get water under Jal Jeevan Mission

FP Photo

Lalitpur (Madhya Pradesh): Rajaula village surrounded by forests has begun to get water supply under Jal Jeevan Mission.

Only a few days ago, the villagers had to depend on wells and ponds to quench their thirst.

The women of the village had to walk several kilometers to collect a pail of water.

When the villagers got water through pipelines they celebrated the occasion.

The village is adjacent to the Madhya Pradesh borders. For the villagers, collecting water was a challenging task, but now, the situation has changed, since every house in the village is getting water supply through pipelines.

Raw water, supplied from Rohini dam,is treated in an intake well at Mandawara from where water is supplied to overhead tank in Rajaula village.

Besides Rajaula, water is supplied to Gayrakalan and Sorayee villages.

Nearly 7,000 people living in Mandawra, Rangaon, Tinsangna, Chhaprauni, Dangli, Jumiakheda, Piyasa, Dogra, Chokha and Durwada villages are getting water.

Jal Shakti Minister of Uttar Pradesh Swatantra Dev Singh said the Jal Jeevan Mission began to change the lifestyle of people in Bundelkhand region.

