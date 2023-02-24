Madhya Pradesh: Residents of Banapura demand stoppage of trains at Banapura railway station

Narmadapuram (Madhya Pradesh): Residents of Banapura town of Narmadapuram district approached the General Manager of Western Central Railways (WCR), Sudhir Kumar Gupta, demanding stoppage of trains at Banapura railway station. GM Gupta was inspecting several arrangements at the railway station, when he was approached by commoners.

GM Gupta took stock of the waiting room constructed at the Banapura railway station, Jamni railway bridge and the Railway crossing point of Banapura. During this, Seoni-Malwa municipality president, Ritesh Jain, merchant Shaheed Khan Mansuri and several other commoners approached him and handed over a letter. They told GM Gupta that new development works are being introduced at the Banapura railway station since long, but no heed is being paid to the demands of the general public, among which the topmost one is the stoppage of several trains at the railway station.

They continued to state that the stoppage of trains at Banapura railway station had been cancelled in the Covid-era and normalcy has still not returned there, even after the waning of Covid-19. They listed the names of some such trains, like Nagpur-Bhusaval express, Kamayani express, Kushinagar express, Howrah mail express and others.

In the end, they also demanded that announcement be made with regard to the position of the coaches of the trains, prior to their arrival, as the trains stop only for two minutes at the station. GM Gupta patiently listened to the grievances and assured them of redressal.