Madhya Pradesh: Reserve 10X10 metre space for open gym, colleges told

BHOPAL : The higher education department has decided to start ‘Open Gyms’ in selected colleges across the state besides other sports facilities. It has asked the colleges to reserve at least 10X10 meters of space for this purpose.

Colleges that are being upgraded under World Bank project have been selected for the project. Earlier a committee comprising of director of Laxmibai National Institute of Physical Education, joint director of sports department and sports officers of colleges was made to prepare a basic plan for open gyms for all colleges.

The committee made a plan in a manner that exercise of all body parts could be done using minimal equipment. The committee recommended that at least a multipurpose mat, wrestling mat should remain present in the gym area. Basic equipment like twister, rowing machine, arm wheel, chin-up bar, sit-up station, elliptical exerciser, arm and shoulder wheel have been made mandatory for the open gym area.

The committee also recommended that a space of at least 10X10 meters will be required for this setup therefore colleges should reserve at least this much of space.