Madhya Pradesh: Regular classes in colleges across the state to begin from January

BHOPAL: Regular classes in colleges across the state will begin from January. Practical classes will start from January 1 while classes for final year UG classes will begin from January 10. All classes will begin regularly from January 20.

Higher education minister Mohan Yadav conducted a review meeting of the department and said that regular classes will start from the New Year as announced earlier by the Chief Minister. Yadav said that protocol related to Coronavirus should be followed strictly by the colleges and permission of parents to attend regular classes would be must.

The higher education minister said that one more chance will be given to the students for admission in first year of UG and PG courses. The online admission portal will be opened for new students for a day on December 31 from 11 AM till midnight.